Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $574,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 45.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,826 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,962,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

