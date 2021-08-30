Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys Shares of 41,673 Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,673 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Cyren by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Cyren by 423.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 101,007 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cyren during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cyren by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,338,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 512,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brett Michael Jackson sold 82,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $49,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRN opened at $0.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cyren Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Cyren had a negative net margin of 58.02% and a negative return on equity of 103.67%.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

