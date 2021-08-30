Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires Shares of 10,000 iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

