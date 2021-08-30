MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives $11.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins upgraded MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

MEGEF opened at $6.39 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $7.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

