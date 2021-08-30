Medytox Inc. Acquires 44,000 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) major shareholder Medytox Inc. purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $489,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,346,652 shares in the company, valued at $81,694,770.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medytox Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evolus alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Medytox Inc. purchased 48,000 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,880.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Medytox Inc. purchased 45,000 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $474,300.00.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $585.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.33. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.38.

EOLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the second quarter worth $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Evolus by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth $83,000. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.