Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $156.56 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $156.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.21.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

