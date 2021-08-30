Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 318.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.57 on Monday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

