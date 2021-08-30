Mchain (MAR) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Mchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mchain has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Mchain has a market cap of $85,620.63 and $17.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005733 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007221 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 103% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Mchain

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 69,424,200 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.