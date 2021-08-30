Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.64.

Shares of MAXR opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,139.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Walter S. Scott acquired 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 76.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

