Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $33.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

MQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 62,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,910. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.16.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.