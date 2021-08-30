Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Short Interest Update

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,691,300 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the July 29th total of 1,184,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,005,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Mallinckrodt stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.42. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands.

