Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Short Interest Update

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,691,300 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the July 29th total of 1,184,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,005,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Mallinckrodt stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.42. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30.
About Mallinckrodt
