Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stake Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 313,095 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $31,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

NYSE:MMP opened at $49.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.