Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Magal Security Systems and COMSovereign.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magal Security Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A COMSovereign 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magal Security Systems and COMSovereign’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magal Security Systems $81.27 million 1.66 $360,000.00 N/A N/A COMSovereign $9.43 million 15.61 -$37.08 million N/A N/A

Magal Security Systems has higher revenue and earnings than COMSovereign.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Magal Security Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of COMSovereign shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Magal Security Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Magal Security Systems has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMSovereign has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magal Security Systems and COMSovereign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magal Security Systems 15.27% -0.13% -0.09% COMSovereign N/A N/A N/A

Summary

COMSovereign beats Magal Security Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magal Security Systems

Magal Security Systems Ltd engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts. The Turnkey Projects segment includes installation of comprehensive turnkey solutions for which revenues are generated from long term fixed price contracts. The Video & Cyber Security segment sells of integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications complemented by cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks. The company was founded on March 27, 1984 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E. Howelon April 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

