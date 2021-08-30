M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report earnings of $2.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. M.D.C. posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $8.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $9.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $10.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

MDC traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,590. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

