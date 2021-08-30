Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.23. Luxfer posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of LXFR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.09. 33,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,474. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.23 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Luxfer by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Luxfer in the first quarter valued at $2,485,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Luxfer by 40.5% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Luxfer by 8.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 67.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.