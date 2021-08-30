Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $404.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $406.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of LULU traded up $9.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.72. The stock had a trading volume of 35,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.55. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $415.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,590,000 after buying an additional 45,999 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18,640.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 229,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,348,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

