LSV Asset Management Sells 33,900 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 452,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Genesco were worth $28,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCO opened at $65.59 on Monday. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $980.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

