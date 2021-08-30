LSV Asset Management Sells 200 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.35% of Sonoco Products worth $23,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 80.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 494.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $65.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

