LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $25,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CADE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $481,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,821.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CADE opened at $21.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.86.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

