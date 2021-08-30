LSV Asset Management Buys 9,100 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 395,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $19,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,509,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after acquiring an additional 456,654 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 835,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 820,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,279,000 after purchasing an additional 190,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 371,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $820.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.42%.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Schnitzer Steel Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

