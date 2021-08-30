LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,247 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.12% of DTE Energy worth $30,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 18.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $120.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.59. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $121.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

