LSV Asset Management Acquires 29,650 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,650 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Arconic were worth $20,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Arconic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Arconic by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Arconic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the 1st quarter worth $15,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Arconic stock opened at $35.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 3.06. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Arconic news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

