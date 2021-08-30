Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 233,496 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 233,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,220,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Encompass Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Encompass Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Encompass Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

EHC opened at $77.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.80. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.44 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.