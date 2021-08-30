Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 127,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $86,872,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,909,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,581,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,033,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,343,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNXC opened at $170.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $814,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

