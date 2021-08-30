Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 127,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,550,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth $86,872,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,909,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,581,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,033,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,343,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNXC opened at $170.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $171.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.
In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $814,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.
Concentrix Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
