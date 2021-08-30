London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Up 104.4% in August

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, an increase of 104.4% from the July 29th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of LNSTY opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.50. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $35.17.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.
