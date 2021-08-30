London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Up 104.4% in August

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, an increase of 104.4% from the July 29th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of LNSTY opened at $28.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.50. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $35.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNSTY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

