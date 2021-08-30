Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LYG. Redburn Partners raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 424.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,019,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,227,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,073,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.