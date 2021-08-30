LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 545,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 603,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of LKQ worth $26,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 151.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,801,000 after buying an additional 3,286,449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 89.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after buying an additional 3,098,803 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of LKQ by 37.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after buying an additional 2,645,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $870,812,000 after buying an additional 1,355,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1,139.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,464,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.