Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Update

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 145,800 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the July 29th total of 279,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 91.1 days.

Shares of LIMAF traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.28. Linamar has a 52-week low of $27.17 and a 52-week high of $72.96.

LIMAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

