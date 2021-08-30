Limoneira Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Limoneira in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Limoneira’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

LMNR stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.57 million, a PE ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,893 shares of company stock worth $124,804. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Limoneira by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.