Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Shares Gap Up to $7.50

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $8.02. Lightning eMotors shares last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 16,563 shares traded.

ZEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 19.33, a current ratio of 20.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,966,000. Bank of The West bought a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,776,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth $939,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

