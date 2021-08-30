Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $105.00 to $123.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 0.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.59.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.28. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $122.98.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Life Storage will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Life Storage by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,630,000 after purchasing an additional 148,865 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 149,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

