Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 101,530 shares.The stock last traded at $10.16 and had previously closed at $10.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $166,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 38.4% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 23,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $255,000. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

