Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the July 29th total of 4,380,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,786.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,277 over the last ninety days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 14.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 26.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 282,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 58,658 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 568,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,799. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

