LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report $1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. LHC Group posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.14.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $184.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $170.01 and a twelve month high of $236.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

