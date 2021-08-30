Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to report $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.94. Level One Bancorp reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $772,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 39.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 129,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LEVL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,035. The stock has a market cap of $205.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.06. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $28.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.