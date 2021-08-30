Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Update

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the July 29th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEJU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Leju by 5.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,443,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 77,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leju by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,116 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Leju by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Leju during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leju during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $218.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

