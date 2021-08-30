Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Brokerages predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will announce sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.63 billion. Leidos posted sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $13.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $15.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 6.4% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 12.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.21. The stock had a trading volume of 470,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,013. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leidos (LDOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.