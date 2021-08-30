Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 160,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,661,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.8% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,989,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,101,000 after buying an additional 358,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,069,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,120,000 after buying an additional 154,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.70. 24,935,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,792,820. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $82.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

