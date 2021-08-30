Legato Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COF traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,827. The company has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

