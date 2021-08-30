Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $529,000 Position in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIXT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $14.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $339.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.20. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

