Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $438,000 Position in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,581 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of HMN Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 45.5% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 1,094.9% during the 1st quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 270,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 90,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in HMN Financial by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. HMN Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.12. The company has a market cap of $106.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.16.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.58%.

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

