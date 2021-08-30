Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,279 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JOUT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 388.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 23.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Johnson Outdoors by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $118.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.23. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.93 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

