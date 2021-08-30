Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JOUT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 105.5% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 23.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $118.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.93 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

