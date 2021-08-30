Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $412,000 in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Computer Programs and Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,037.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,054,592.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $391,802 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $36.11 on Monday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.03.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

