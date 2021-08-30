Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $370,000 in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,791 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The company has a market cap of $999.82 million, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

