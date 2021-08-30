Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $365,000 in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 409.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $17.01 on Monday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $194.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 18.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

