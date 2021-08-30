Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $365,000 in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHH. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 409.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $17.01 on Monday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $194.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28.
Mastech Digital Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.
