Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Discovery by 905.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Discovery by 13.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 80,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Discovery stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.56.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

