Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,350,000 after buying an additional 653,730 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $12,799,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,375,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 386,003 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $7,000,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 644,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 210,416 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on RRR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.02. 796,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,737. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.62.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.