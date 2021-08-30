Legato Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,044 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In other news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $343,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,722 shares of company stock worth $934,098. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock opened at $240.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.20. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.21. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.