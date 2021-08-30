Legato Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,581 HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,581 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of HMN Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMNF. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 270,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 90,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 1,094.9% in the 1st quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:HMNF opened at $22.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.16. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.58%.

HMN Financial Profile

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.